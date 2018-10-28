Love has big first half, Utah State defeats New Mexico 61-19

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Jordan Love threw for a career-high 448 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown, all in the first half, and Utah State dominated New Mexico 61-19 on Saturday for the Aggies‘ seventh straight win.

Love was 23 of 32 in the first half when the Aggies (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West Conference) piled up 557 yards and took a 52-5 lead. He threw two incomplete passes early in the second half before Hendry Colombi finished up and was 7-of-8 passing for 68 yards.

The defense did its part by forcing five turnovers, pushing its season total to 21, and holding the Lobos to 291 yards. Utah State finished with 704 yards, breaking the school record of 684 yards against Weber State in 2001 and Nevada in 1992.

New Mexico (3-5, 1-3) opened the scoring with Andrew Shelley’s 53-yard field goal. Darwin Thompson capped a drive with a 3-yard run before Shaq Bond had a 100-yard Pick-6. That tied for the second longest interception return in school history and was the fourth defensive touchdown of the season.

Love had touchdown passes of 17, 28, 29 and 19 yards before his 1-yard touchdown run capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Ron’quavion Tarver had seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown and Jalen Greene caught four passes for 108 yards.

Dominik Eberle kicked four field goals, three in the second half, as the Aggies moved within two of matching their school record winning streak.