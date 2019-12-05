Louisville’s Satterfield picked as ACC coach of year

<p> Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield grimaces as he walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) </p>

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Louisville’s Scott Satterfield is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s coach of the year.

In voting results announced Thursday, Satterfield received 23 of a possible 60 votes, with 17 votes for Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall and 15 for Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

In his first season with the Cardinals, Satterfield led them to a 7-5 finish, a 5-3 record in ACC play and a second-place finish behind No. 3 Clemson in the Atlantic Division.

Louisville was picked to finish last in the division after firing Bobby Petrino while finishing 2-10 and losing all eight league games in 2018.