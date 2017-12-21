Louisville recruits include nephew of ex-star Elvis Dumervil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Louisville has signed defensive tackle Dejmi Dumervil-Jean, the nephew of former Cardinals star and NFL player Elvis Dumervil, among 20 recruits announced on opening day of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-5, 357-pound Dumervil-Jean, from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, highlights 12 defensive recruits announced on Wednesday. Louisville also signed teammate Trenell Troutman, a 5-11, 190-pound safety. Another Cardinals recruit with NFL bloodlines is 6-3, 225-pound defensive end Thurman Geathers of North Cobb High School (Acworth, Georgia). His uncle, Jumpy Geathers, played for four clubs over 14 seasons.

Louisville’s offensive recruits include 6-3, 185-pound quarterback Jordan Travis (The Benjamin School, West Palm Beach, Florida); and 6-1, 185-pound receiver Jatavious Harris from Baldwin High in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Article continues below ...

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25