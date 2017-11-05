Louisiana-Monroe hands App State first Sun Belt loss 52-45 (Nov 04, 2017)

MONROE, La. (AP) Caleb Evans accounted for 403 yards and five total touchdowns, including the go-ahead TD pass in the final minute, and Louisiana-Monroe upset Appalachian State 52-45 on Saturday.

On a play that started at midfield with the score tied at 45, Evans looked left, slid up in the pocket and then found a streaking RJ Turner in perfect stride up the right sideline. That gave the Warhawks (4-5, 4-3 Sun Belt) a 52-45 lead with 23 seconds left.

The Mountaineers (5-4, 4-1) had tied it with 53 seconds to go and, after allowing the Warhawks to retake the lead, Taylor Lamb drove them to the ULM 39 for a Hail Mary attempt that fell incomplete as time expired.

Louisiana-Monroe jumped to a 21-3 lead but App State rallied to a 31-28 lead and led again at 38-35 before the Warhawks closed with a 17-7 fourth quarter.

Evans passed for 356 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 47 yards and two TDs for ULM. Turner finished with six catches for 134 yards and two TDs.

Lamb passed for 339 yards and four touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

