Lopez throws for 2 TDs, N. Alabama beats Miss. College 34-17

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Christian Lopez threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns to help lead North Alabama past Division II Mississippi College 34-17 on Saturday night.

North Alabama (4-3), in its first year of FCS play, was off to a 3-1 start before falling to Campbell and West Florida in consecutive games.

The Lions jumped out to 21-7 lead and were up 31-14 at the break. Lopez hit Cortez Hall on a 17-yard scoring strike to start the scoring and passed to Dexter Boykin from the 11 for a 21-7 lead with 1:39 left in the first quarter. Terence Humphrey added a 6-yard touchdown run and Chandler Carrera booted a 46-yard field goal for the 17-point halftime advantage. Carrera hit a career-best 47-yarder in the final quarter.

Carrera has made 12 of 13 attempts this season and has connected on 25 of 27 over two seasons.

Cortez Hall pulled in six passes for 115 yards and one score and Damon Cox rushed for 105 yards for North Alabama.

Detric Hawthorn led Mississippi College (2-4), rushing for 106 yards on 17 carries.