Logan’s return breaks open game, UT Martin beats Austin Peay

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Peyton Logan returned the opening kickoff of the second half 75 yards for a score to break open a tight game and Tennessee-Martin went on to get its first win of the season, a 37-7 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday afternoon.

Austin Peay held a slim 7-6 lead at the break. Logan changed that with his sprint to the end zone to begin a 17-point third quarter for the Skyhawks who opened Ohio Valley Conference play with the win. Jaimiee Bowe broke for a 10-yard scoring sprint and Ryan Courtright added a 36-yard field goal to give UT Martin (1-3, 1-0) a 23-7 lead going into the final quarter.

Dresser Winn, who threw for one touchdown and rushed for another, finished with 199 passing yards and 25 yards on the ground.

UTM’s defense kept the Governors off the board after Jeremiah Oatsvall’s 37-yard scoring sprint in the first quarter.

Kentel Williams led Austin Peay (2-2, 0-1), rushing for 91 yards on 11 carries.