Liberty holds off New Mexico State 28-21

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Stephen Calvert threw two touchdown passes, Solomon Ajayi returned an interception 26 yards for a score and Liberty jumped out to a big lead and held on for a 28-21 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday.

The Flames (5-6) took a 7-0 lead on Calvert’s 5-yard TD toss to Antonio Gandy-Golden. Alex Probert kicked a 25-yard field goal and Ajayi had his pick-6 on the Aggies‘ ensuing possession just 8:51 into the game.

New Mexico State got on the scoreboard on the ensuing kickoff when Jason Huntley raced 85 yards to the end zone. Javahn Ferguson picked off Calvert and raced 37 yards for a score with 37 seconds left in the opening quarter to pull the Aggies (3-9) within 17-14.

Liberty added a 51-yard third-quarter field goal by Probert with 2:06 left, and after the Aggies turned the ball over on downs, Calvert connected with B.J. Farrow for a 31-yard score and a 28-14 halftime lead. NMSU’s final score came when Josh Adkins hit Naveon Mitchell for a 4-yard TD with 1:46 left to play.

Frankie Hickson had his fourth 100-yard rushing game for the Flames, running for 116 yards on 27 carries.

Johnathan Boone snagged seven passes for 91 yards for NMSU.