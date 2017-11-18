Lehigh wins Patriot League, beats Lafayette in 153rd meeting (Nov 18, 2017)
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) Brad Mayes threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns, and defending champion Lehigh won another Patriot League title with a 38-31 victory over Lafayette on Saturday in the 153rd meeting of college football’s most-played rivalry.
Lehigh (5-6, 5-1), which started the season 0-5, won its 12th title in program history.
Lafayette scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 24-14 lead on scoring runs by Selwyn Simpson and C.J. Amill. The Leopards retook the lead, 31-28, midway through the third on Amill’s 96-yard kick return for a touchdown.
But Lehigh scored the next 17 points to take a 38-31 lead with 7:49 remaining on Mayes’ pass to Gatlin Casey for a 41-yard touchdown. Lafayette punted after three plays and Lehigh was able to run out the clock after Mayes’ sneak for a first down with 1:48 left.
Dominick Bragalone rushed for 113 yards and two scores for the Mountain Hawks.
Lafayette (3-8, 3-3) had just 230 total yards, including 43 rushing.
