LB Kirkland tweets that he’s transferring from Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. is leaving Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

Kirkland tweeted Thursday that ”Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart.” He added that ”these moments have been priceless and I’m a better player and man from this experience.”

Kirkland graduated this month and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kirkland made 10 starts and had 66 tackles as a freshman in 2015, but injuries limited him in 2016 and prevented him from playing at all last year . He made six starts and had 45 tackles in 2016 but missed five games with a high ankle sprain. He sat out the entire 2017 season with a knee injury.

