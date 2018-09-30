Lawrence leads Toreros to Pioneer win, 49-10 over Stetson

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Anthony Lawrence threw for 438 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for another, to lead San Diego to a 49-10 victory against Stetson in its Pioneer Football League opener on Saturday.

Lawrence finished 28-of-33 with no interceptions, and threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Christian Brooks on the Toreros first drive, then scored on a keeper from the 1 to end the first-quarter. Terrence Smith rushed for 82 yards with TDs of 37 and 10 yards as San Diego (2-2, 1-0) built a 28-0 lead.

Michael Bandy caught eight passes for 135 yards and two scores. Brooks and Dalton Kincaid also caught TD passes. San Diego was 6-for-7 on third-down conversions.

Colin McGovern completed 13-of-19 for 189 yards and a score for Stetson (3-1, 1-1). Kama Kamaka was in on 11 tackles for the Toreros, who forced Stetson into five punts for 179 yards. San Diego punted once. A PFL foe has not won in San Diego since 2010.

_____________

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25