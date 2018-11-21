Late TD lifts Western Michigan over Northern Illinois 28-21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Jamauri Bogan rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns and Western Michigan held off Northern Illinois 28-21 on Tuesday night.

Bogan’s second TD came from a yard out with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter and helped the Broncos (7-5, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) knock off the Huskies (7-5, 6-2), who had already wrapped up the West Division title and a berth in the MAC championship game.

Bogan scored on a 2-yard run to stake the Broncos to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but Northern Illinois’ Marcus Childers hooked up with Spencer Tears for a 58-yard scoring strike and a 7-all tie. Freshman Gavin Peddie kicked two second-quarter field goals to give Western Michigan a 13-7 lead at intermission.

The Huskies grabbed a 14-13 lead midway through the third quarter on Childers’ 1-yard TD run, but Kaleb Eleby scored on a 2-yard run and hit Jayden Reed for the 2-point conversion to put the Broncos back on top 21-14. Northern Illinois pulled even again when Sutton Smith picked up a LeVante Bellamy fumble and raced 85 yards to the end zone with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.

Western Michigan’s defense held the Huskies to two three-and-out drives in the fourth quarter and polished off the win when Harrison Taylor picked off Childers with 1:36 remaining.

Eleby passed for 285 yards and connected with D’Wayne Eskridge six times for 123 yards.