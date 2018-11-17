Late defensive stand helps Davidson edge Butler 41-38

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Davidson stuffed a Butler run on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line with 3 seconds left in the game and the Wildcats held off the Bulldogs 41-38 on Saturday.

James Story ran for a 28-yard touchdown to give Davidson (6-5, 3-5 Pioneer Football League) a 41-30 lead with 7:27 left in the fourth quarter. Will Marty connected with Pace Temple for a 9-yard score and Marty hit Sam Yeaton for the 2-point conversion to pull Butler (4-7, 2-6) within 41-38 with 3:44 left to play. Butler recovered an onside kick at the Wildcats’ 49. Marty kept the drive alive with a 28-yard strike to Temple on third-and-17, giving the Bulldogs a first-and-goal at the 2. But Davidson held Marty to zero yards on two carries, tackled Anthony Scaccia for a 1-yard loss and then stopped Brad Sznajder at the 1 to preserve the victory.

Story finished with 107 yards on 10 carries for the Wildcats. Kahleel Shaw had 10 totes for 92 yards and a score, while Wesley Dugger had 17 rushes for 87 yards and two TDs. Davidson only had 84 yards through the air but finished with 408 on the ground.

Marty completed 29 of 43 passes for 307 yards and two scores — both to Temple who hauled in 14 passes for 169 yards. Sznajder ran for 122 yards and a TD.