Lamar to host six, visit Texas Tech
(STATS) – Six of Lamar’s 11 games on its 2018 schedule will be at home as the Cardinals seek improvement in coach Mike Schulz’s second season.
Lamar, which finished 2-9 last year, will kick off the season by hosting Kentucky Christian on Sept. 1. The Cardinals also will welcome five Southland Conference opponents to Provost Umphrey Stadium: Northwestern State (Sept. 15), Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 22), Incarnate Word (Oct. 13), Sam Houston State (Oct. 20) and Houston Baptist (Nov. 10).
Among the road games is a Sept. 8 visit to Texas Tech.
Sept. 1, Kentucky Christian
Sept. 8, at Texas Tech
Sept. 15, Northwestern State*
Sept. 22, Southeastern Louisiana*
Sept. 29, at Nicholls*
Oct. 13, Incarnate Word*
Oct. 20, Sam Houston State*
Oct. 27, at Stephen F. Austin*
Nov. 3, at Central Arkansas*
Nov. 10, Houston Baptist*
Nov. 17, at McNeese*
* – Southland Conference game