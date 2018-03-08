Lamar to host six, visit Texas Tech

(STATS) – Six of Lamar’s 11 games on its 2018 schedule will be at home as the Cardinals seek improvement in coach Mike Schulz’s second season.

Lamar, which finished 2-9 last year, will kick off the season by hosting Kentucky Christian on Sept. 1. The Cardinals also will welcome five Southland Conference opponents to Provost Umphrey Stadium: Northwestern State (Sept. 15), Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 22), Incarnate Word (Oct. 13), Sam Houston State (Oct. 20) and Houston Baptist (Nov. 10).

Among the road games is a Sept. 8 visit to Texas Tech.

Sept. 1, Kentucky Christian

Sept. 8, at Texas Tech

Sept. 15, Northwestern State*

Sept. 22, Southeastern Louisiana*

Sept. 29, at Nicholls*

Oct. 13, Incarnate Word*

Oct. 20, Sam Houston State*

Oct. 27, at Stephen F. Austin*

Nov. 3, at Central Arkansas*

Nov. 10, Houston Baptist*

Nov. 17, at McNeese*

* – Southland Conference game