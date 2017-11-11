Kraemer throws for 3 TDs, Drake beats Campbell 45-10 (Nov 11, 2017)

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) Grant Kraemer threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns to help Drake beat Campbell 45-10 on Saturday.

Kraemer, who was 17-of-20 passing with no interceptions, had his fourth game of 300-plus yards passing.

Steven Doran hauled in four passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for Drake (6-4, 5-2 Pioneer). His longest was a 68-yard touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 advantage with 4:20 left in the second quarter. He also hauled in another scoring toss, running 57 yards for that touchdown.

Article continues below ...

Drew Lauer rushed 10 times for 79 yards and a touchdown for Drake, which moved ahead of Campbell into third in the league standings.

The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 35-3 before the Camels (6-5, 5-3) got a touchdown on Daniel Smith’s 3-yard run. Smith ran for 81 yards and passed for another 147.

Drake had 547 total yards while limiting Campbell to 327.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org