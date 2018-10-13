Ketteringham’s 5 TDs power North Dakota past Montana, 41-14

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Nate Ketteringham threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score in the first half as North Dakota blanked Montana through the first three quarters and earned a 41-14 victory in a nonconference battle on Saturday.

The North Dakota victory snaps a four-game win streak by the Grizzlies in the series as the Fighting Hawks won for just the second time in the last seven meetings.

Deion Harris picked off a Dalton Sneed pass on Montana’s opening series and returned it 35 yards to set up Ketteringham, who hit Noah Wanzek from 10 yards out on North Dakota’s first play from scrimmage.

The Grizzlies (4-3) fumbled the ensuing kickoff after a 26-yard return by Gavin Crow and the Hawks’ Tykeise Johnson recovered and five plays later Ketteringham scored from the 1.

Gabe Sulser reeled off a 59-yard run to put Montana on the North Dakota 1, but Colin Bingham fumbled and the Hawks marched 98 yards in nine plays to make it 21-0 when Ketteringham fired 45 yards to Garrett Maag.

Ketteringham finished 17 of 25 for 254 yards and threw two interceptions. James Johannesson ran for 108 yards on 16 carries for North Dakota (4-2), which is a Football Championship Subdivision independent.