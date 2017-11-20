Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad has season-ending foot injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says starting tight end C.J. Conrad will miss the rest of the season, including the Wildcats’ bowl game, after injuring his foot during last week’s 42-13 loss at No. 7 Georgia.
Stoops announced Conrad’s status on Monday, saying he will undergo surgery Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior was Kentucky’s third-leading receiver, with 16 catches for 286 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Conrad’s yardage ranked second behind senior Garrett Johnson (500).
Kentucky’s depth chart lists senior Greg Hart as Conrad’s backup for Saturday’s regular-season finale against in-state rival Louisville. Stoops noted that Hart has battled injuries on both wrists this season but said, ”Hopefully, he’ll be healthy this week.”
