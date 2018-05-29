Kentucky dismisses safety Walker following drug arrest
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has dismissed safety Marcus Walker following his arrest on charges of trafficking cocaine and marijuana.
The school had no other comment in a statement Tuesday besides listing his career statistics of 17 tackles in 21 games.
The junior faces a June 20 hearing in Fayette District Court after his release Friday on $1,000 bond.
Lexington police arrested the 21-year-old player and another man Thursday after finding at least 5 pounds of marijuana and 4 grams of cocaine during a search of an off-campus apartment.
The arrest citation stated that a large amount of cash and a cash counter were found. Walker, of Lake Wales, Florida, was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.
—
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25