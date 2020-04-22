Kent State WR Dixon gets sixth year of eligibility from NCAA

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State wide receiver Antwan Dixon, who missed two seasons because of a rare blood disorder, has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Dixon missed 2016 and 2017 because of aplastic anemia, an autoimmune disease that causes a deficiency of all blood cell types. He received a bone marrow transplant from his father and recovered for the 2018 season, when he led the Golden Flashes with 52 receptions.

Last season, Dixon finished with 34 catches for 333 yards as Kent State went 7-6 and won the Frisco Bowl.

“I am really excited about the outcome for Antwan,” coach Sean Lewis said in a statement. “He was one of the first individuals we learned about when we arrived at Kent State and to have him and his energy for another season is great. I am excited to see what the future holds for him and the rest of the team this fall!”

Dixon has used his platform to raise awareness about rare diseases. He was named to the Uplifting Athletes Champion Team in 2019.