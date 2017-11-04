Kennesaw wins 8th straight, 16-14 over Montana State (Nov 04, 2017)

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) Justin Thompson kicked three field goals, the last one a 37-yarder with 1:55 to play, and Kennesaw State won its eighth straight game, 16-14 over Montana State on Saturday in the coldest game in Owls’ history.

Taylor Henkle intercepted Chris Murray at the KSU 33 with 1:16 to play to seal the win. The Owls have had at least one interception each game this season.

Game-time temperature was 23 degrees, 31 degrees colder than any game played by the third-year program.

Kennesaw State (8-1) scored on a 2-yard run to cap an 89-yard drive on the Owls’ first possession. Murray answered with a 7-yard run on the Bobcats’ next possession but Thompson had a 35-yard field goal nine seconds before the half to put the Owls up.

Murray opened the second half with a 37-yard touchdown pass to Mitch Herbert for the Bobcats (4-5) but Thompson followed with a 40-yard field goal. The winning drive took 20 plays and covered 78 yards with two third-down and two fourth-down conversions.

Kennesaw, the FCS rushing leader at 329 yards a game, ran for 346, led by Chandler with 149 on 34 carries. Jake McKenzie added 116 on 20.

Chandler passed for 55 yards and Murray 110 as the two combined to go 9 of 30.

