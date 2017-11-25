Kennesaw State wins FCS playoff opener, beats Samford 28-17

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) Chandler Burks threw two touchdown passes to Justin Sumpter and ran for another score, freshman Shaquil Terry rushed for a career-high 120 yards and Kennesaw State defeated Samford 28-17 in an FCS playoff opener on Saturday.

The Owls (11-1), who won their 11th straight and finished 7-0 at home, play at third-seeded Jacksonville State (10-1) next Saturday.

Burks threw scoring passes of 7 and 6 yards to Sumpter and the quarterback went in from a yard out for another score – all in the second quarter – as the Owls took a 21-10 halftime lead.

Terry had 109 yards in the first half, thanks to an 84-yard run that tied teammate Darnell Holland for the longest rush in the program’s three-year history.

Akebren Ralls returned an interception 55 yards in the third quarter for the Owls’ other touchdown.

Samford (8-4) scored first on a Jordan Weaver field goal and added touchdowns in the second quarter on Devlin Hodges’ 55-yard pass play to Chris Shelling and Roland Adams’ 2-yard run in the fourth.

Burks threw just 11 passes, completing five, for 54 yards and ran for 72 yards on 15 carries in a 329-yard rushing attack.

Hodges was 39 of 66 for 396 yards passing with a touchdown and interception. Shelling finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and his score.