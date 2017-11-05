Kennesaw State weathers difficult trip for eighth straight win

(STATS) – To say Kennesaw State’s third-year startup program has earned its first appearance in the STATS FCS Top 25 is an understatement.

Justin Thompson’s 37-yard field goal with 1:55 left to play was the difference as the Owls edged Montana State 16-14 for their program-record eighth straight win Saturday.

The first team from Georgia ever to play in Bozeman, the Owls (8-1) got a taste of November weather at 4,860-foot altitude – a snowstorm this week had to be cleared off the field in the morning.

“It’s a big win for us. A third-year program going across the country to find a way to win is exciting,” coach Brian Bohannon said. “I had a feeling it would be one of those knockdown, drag-it-out games, and it was. It was a hard-fought game, and they have a good football team. We found a way and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

The difficult assignment didn’t stop the No. 1 rushing offense in the FCS from surpassing its season average with 346 yards on 74 carries.

Behind their triple-option offense, the Owls held a 19-minute advantage over the Bobcats (4-5) in time of possession. Ten of those minutes came from the game-winning drive – a 20-play, 78-yard march capped by Thompson’s third field goal.

Quarterback Chandler Burks, the first signee in Kennesaw program history, set career highs with 34 carries and 149 rushing yards while scoring a touchdown. Fullback Jake McKenzie added 116 yards on 20 carries.

“That’s what they do,” Montana State linebacker Josh Hill said. “Their quarterback and fullback are their leading rushers. They’re a good team.”

The Owls stopped Montana State on its final possession when safety Taylor Henkle intercepted quarterback Chris Murray at the Kennesaw 33 with 1:16 remaining.

Kennesaw, which shares first place in the Big South Conference with Monmouth, moved into the national media rankings for the first time this past Monday. The Owls are 22-9 in program history.