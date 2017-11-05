Kennesaw State weathers difficult trip for eighth straight win

Kennesaw State quarterback Chandler Burks looks to throw under pressure from Montana State linebacker Josh Hill during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, Mont., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez/Montana State University via AP)

(STATS) – To say Kennesaw State’s third-year startup program has earned its first appearance in the STATS FCS Top 25 is an understatement.

Justin Thompson’s 37-yard field goal with 1:55 left to play was the difference as the Owls edged Montana State 16-14 for their program-record eighth straight win Saturday.

The first team from Georgia ever to play in Bozeman, the Owls (8-1) got a taste of November weather at 4,860-foot altitude – a snowstorm this week had to be cleared off the field in the morning.

“It’s a big win for us. A third-year program going across the country to find a way to win is exciting,” coach Brian Bohannon said. “I had a feeling it would be one of those knockdown, drag-it-out games, and it was. It was a hard-fought game, and they have a good football team. We found a way and that’s what I’m most proud of.”

The difficult assignment didn’t stop the No. 1 rushing offense in the FCS from surpassing its season average with 346 yards on 74 carries.

Behind their triple-option offense, the Owls held a 19-minute advantage over the Bobcats (4-5) in time of possession. Ten of those minutes came from the game-winning drive – a 20-play, 78-yard march capped by Thompson’s third field goal.

Quarterback Chandler Burks, the first signee in Kennesaw program history, set career highs with 34 carries and 149 rushing yards while scoring a touchdown. Fullback Jake McKenzie added 116 yards on 20 carries.

“That’s what they do,” Montana State linebacker Josh Hill said. “Their quarterback and fullback are their leading rushers. They’re a good team.”

The Owls stopped Montana State on its final possession when safety Taylor Henkle intercepted quarterback Chris Murray at the Kennesaw 33 with 1:16 remaining.

Kennesaw, which shares first place in the Big South Conference with Monmouth, moved into the national media rankings for the first time this past Monday. The Owls are 22-9 in program history.