Kennesaw State turns back Samford for first FCS playoff win (Nov 25, 2017)

(STATS) – Starting up an FCS program can’t be this easy.

Kennesaw State is making it seem that way, having taken another big step in its third season by defeating Samford 28-17 in its first FCS playoff game Saturday.

Chandler Burks threw two touchdowns to Justin Sumpter and rushed for another score and the Big South champion Owls (11-1) collected their 11th straight win to advance to the second round at No. 3 seed Jacksonville State (10-1) next Saturday.

Samford (8-4) beat Kennesaw State 28-23 in the season opener for both teams on Aug. 31, but coach Brian Bohannon and the Owls got revenge against the visitor from the Southern Conference.

Kennesaw State took a 21-10 lead into halftime on Sumpter’s 6-yard touchdown pass from Burks with five seconds left in the second quarter.

The Owls then brought out their famed turnover plank in the first minute of the third quarter. Cornerback Akrebren Ralls picked off Samford quarterback Devlin Hodges and returned the interception for a 55-yard score and a 28-10 advantage.

The Owls have forced an FCS-high 33 turnovers this season, scoring 124 points off them.

But they also rely heavily on their triple-option offense that ranks No. 1 nationally in rushing. They grinded out 329 yards, led by Shaquil Terry’s 120 on eight carries, including an 84 yarder to tie the school record. Burks added 72 yards on 15 carries with a 1-yard TD in the second quarter.

Samford, making its second straight and fifth overall playoff appearance, relied on its pass attack. Hodges was 39 of 66 for 396 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown to Chris Shelling, who caught 12 passes for 186 yards.

Bulldogs linebacker Shaheed Salmon collected a game-high 18 tackles, two more than Kennesaw freshman linebacker Bryson Armstrong.

This past June, Kennesaw State scheduled a Nov. 17, 2018 matchup with Jacksonville State in the first college football game scheduled at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. Little did the young program know then that it would get a shot at the national power a year early.