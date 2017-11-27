Kennan out as Incarnate Word coach

(STATS) – Incarnate Word coach Larry Kennan, who helped the Cardinals transition to the Division I FCS level, was fired after six seasons on Monday.

The 73-year-old posted a 20-46 record with the Cardinals. This year’s team was 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Southland Conference

“I want to thank Coach Kennan for his six years of hard work on behalf of hundreds of student-athletes,” athletic director Brian Wickstrom said in a statement. “The UIW mission calls for respectful interaction that advances the discovery of truth, mutual understanding, self-realization and the common good. Coach Kennan fulfilled the mission and has set our program up for success at the highest level of college football.”

Incarnate Word was 2-9 in Kennan’s first season in 2012 – the Cardinals’ last in Division II. They moved to the FCS in an independent season a year later before joining the Southland in 2014. The highlight was a 6-5 record and fourth-place finish in 2015.

Kennan also was a head coach in the Southland at Lamar from 1979-81, posting a 13-17-3 record.

The university said a national search for Kennan’s replacement will begin immediately.