Kehoe throws 3 TDs, Delaware gets 37-0 win over Lafayette

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Pat Kehoe threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns as Delaware jumped out to an early lead and waltzed to a 37-0 victory over Lafayette to record its first win of the season on Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Hens bounced back after dropping their home opener to Rhode Island 21-19.

Kehoe threw for 136 yards and three scores before the break to give the Blue Hens a 21-0 halftime advantage. Delaware (1-1) dominated in the first half, with 234 total yards compared to 28 for the Leopards who managed just one first down compared to 13 for the Blue Hens.

Delaware drove 55 yards on its first possession to go out front when Kehoe hit Charles Scarff on a 10-yard scoring strike with 8:55 remaining in the first quarter. Vinny Papale finished with four catches for 74 yards and a TD.

Frank Raggo set a Delaware program record by kicking his 68th consecutive extra point.

Sean O’Malley led Lafayette (0-2), throwing for 111 yards.