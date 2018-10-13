Kehoe throws 3 TD passes, leads Delaware over Elon 28-16

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Pat Kehoe threw three touchdown passes to help Delaware beat Elon 28-16 on Saturday.

Kani Kane ran for 124 yards and a touchdown for Delaware (4-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Charles Scarff had a pair of touchdown receptions and Vinny Papale had one.

Jaylan Thomas had a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Elon (4-2, 2-1). Skyler Davis kicked a pair of 25-yard field goals, and a 38-yarder.

Kehoe threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Papale to give the Blue Hens a 21-16 lead with seven minutes left. On their next series, Kane had a 32-yard run, then capped a six-play, 53-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run with 4:02 remaining.

Elon drove to the Delaware 42, but a false start penalty, Troy Reeder’s sack of Jalen Greene, and then an incomplete pass killed the drive.