Karekin’s 3 touchdowns spark Penn past Lehigh, 30-10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Karekin Brooks ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yarder in the fourth quarter, and Penn breezed to a 30-10 victory over Lehigh on Saturday.

Brooks scored on two short runs in the second quarter for the Quakers (2-0), who have taken advantage of back-to-back home games to open a season for the first time since 1999.

The Mountain Hawks (1-3) used Ed Mish’s 23-yard field goal to take a 3-0 first-quarter lead. After Brooks’ two TD runs, Lehigh scored on Brad Mayes‘ 23-yard TD pass to Luke Christiano to pull within 13-10 at halftime.

Ryan Glover’s 17-yard TD run pushed the Quakers’ lead to 10 and Jack Soslow’s 26-yard field made it 23-10 with 9:15 to play. Lehigh, the defending Patriot League champions, drove deep into Penn territory before a sack on fourth down turned the ball over. Two plays later Brooks wrapped up the win with his long TD run.

Penn leads the all-time series 46-15 and that includes 34 straight wins from 1890-1975.