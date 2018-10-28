Jones return sparks Texas State past New Mexico State, 27-20

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Willie Jones III threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as Texas State pulled away from New Mexico State, 27-20 in a Sun Belt Conference battle Saturday night.

A sophomore, Jones started the first four games for the Bobcats before being injured against UTSA. Freshman Tyler Vitt took over at quarterback for the last three games but is out with an injury.

After the Bobcats (2-6, 2-2) forced New Mexico State to punt on the opening series, Hutch White popped a 45-yard punt return to give Texas State the ball at the Aggies’s 28. Three plays later Jones scampered 19 yards for the touchdown. Anthony J. Taylor ran 3 yards for a score late in the quarter to put the Bobcats up, 13-0 after one.

Parker Davidson sandwiched field goals around a 5-yard run by Jason Huntley to get New Mexico State even at 13-13, but Jones found Javen Banks with an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-13 at the half and padded the lead with a 39-yard strike to Jeremiah Haydel in the third quarter.

Shane Jackson returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown for the lone second-half touchdown for the Aggies (2-7, 1-4).