Johnson, Phillips accept Senior Bowl invites

(STATS) – The FCS was in the spotlight of the first round of player acceptances announced by the Senior Bowl.

Eight of the 26 players were from FCS programs, with Southern cornerback Danny Johnson and Idaho State offensive guard Skyler Phillips the latest announced for the 69th annual all-star game on Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadiums in Mobile, Alabama.

Previously announced by the players or schools were two from both the MEAC – South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard and North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker – and the Ohio Valley Conference – Jacksonville State linebacker Siran Neal and Murray State cornerback D’Montre Wade.

South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert, whom many draft analysts project will be the first FCS player selected in the 2018 NFL draft next spring, and Stony Brook offensive tackle Timon Parris, who’s recovering from a fractured fibula, also are committed to the Senior Bowl, which is considered the premier college football all-star game.

“Some of these players may not be household names, yet, but they are extremely talented football players and we’re as excited as they are about playing in this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl ,” said Phil Savage, the game’s executive director.