Jayhawks strip captaincy from players after OU brouhaha

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Baker Mayfield wasn’t the only one to lose his captaincy after the Oklahoma quarterback’s antics following last weekend’s blowout victory over Kansas.

Jayhawks coach David Beaty announced Tuesday that his captains – Dorance Armstrong Jr., Daniel Wise and Joe Dineen Jr. – were also stripped of their status. The trio refused to shake Mayfield’s hand during the pregame coin toss, which led to a game filled with vitriol.

The Big 12 Conference later Tuesday announced separate public reprimands of Mayfield and the Jayhawks , saying their actions were in violation of the league’s sportsmanship and ethical conduct rules.

Article continues below ...

Mayfield was hit several times after the whistle, once earning a personal foul on Kansas, while the Heisman Trophy front-runner was caught grabbing his crotch and cursing at the Jayhawks’ bench after a touchdown in the third quarter of Oklahoma’s 41-3 win.

”Baker Mayfield is a truly outstanding competitor and I generally appreciate his style of play and the manner in which he competes,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. ”However, the behavior he exhibited on the sideline during the Oklahoma-Kansas game was inappropriate and contrary to our sportsmanship policies.”

Mayfield will not start Saturday’s regular-season finale for Oklahoma against West Virginia, though Beaty said his former captains will start against Oklahoma State.

In the Big 12’s reprimand of the Kansas captains that also listed player Jeremiah Booker, Bowlsby said their refusal to shake hands with Mayfield during the pregame coin toss was ”contrary to tradition and inconsistent with common courtesy.” The commissioner called the pregame handshake among team captains symbolic of good sportsmanship.

Bowlsby said he was grateful to coaches and administrators at Oklahoma and Kansas for how they addressed the matter with their respective players.

—

More college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25