James Madison to open 2018 season at N.C. State

(STATS) – James Madison is in the middle of trying to repeat as the FCS national champion, and the Dukes already have a 2018 schedule to look forward to as well.

The CAA Football power announced an 11-game schedule on Wednesday. Included are a season opener at North Carolina State and five home games at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“I’m excited about the 2018 schedule coming out, as we have a couple new conference opponents in Towson and Stony Brook, so it’ll be good to see those guys,” second-year coach Mike Houston said. “We have William & Mary and Richmond really early in the season, which is something different for our alumni and football team. We look forward to the challenges next season, but we still have business to take care of first in 2017.”

Article continues below ...

James Madison will face N.C. State on Sept. 1. Houston said the Wolfpack might be the best opponent the Dukes have faced in his short but successful tenure. They’re 22-1, including 8-0 this season as the nation’s top-ranked team.

The home games will be against Robert Morris (Sept. 15) from the Northeast Conference and CAA members William & Mary (Sept. 22), Elon (Oct. 6), Stony Brook (Oct. 27) and Rhode Island (Nov. 10).

2018 James Madison schedule

Sept. 1, at North Carolina State

Sept. 8, at Norfolk State

Sept. 15, Robert Morris

Sept. 22, William & Mary*

Sept. 29, at Richmond*

Oct. 6, Elon*

Oct. 13, at Villanova*

Oct. 27, Stony Brook

Nov. 3, at New Hampshire*

Nov. 10, Rhode Island*

Nov. 17, at Towson*

* – CAA Football game