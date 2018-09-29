James Madison extends CAA win streak, routs Richmond 63-10

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jimmy Moreland scored on a 100-yard interception return to highlight a 28-point second quarter as James Madison won its 20th straight Colonial Athletic Association game with a 63-10 victory over Richmond on Saturday.

The 53-point margin of victory is the largest on the road in program history for James Madison (4-1, 2-0).

Jawon Hamilton took the opening kickoff 93 yards into the end zone for the Dukes. Marcus Marshall ran for a 15-yard touchdown to open the second quarter. Ben DiNucci threw touchdown passes to Kyndel Dean and Riley Stapleton following Moreland’s pick-six, and the Dukes led 35-10 at halftime. It was Moreland’s third straight game with an interception return for a touchdown.

DiNucci tossed a 35-yard score to Dean early in the third quarter. DiNucci finished 19-of-26 passing for 248 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Marcus Marshall ran for 99 yards and two scores.

Kevin Johnson completed 16 of 35 passes for 256 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown pass to Stephon Jacob, but threw three interceptions for Richmond (2-3, 0-2).