James Madison beats Richmond 20-13, extends win streak to 22 (Nov 11, 2017)

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Trai Sharp scored the go-ahead touchdown with 44 seconds left and James Madison stayed undefeated on the season and extended its overall winning streak to 22 with a 20-13 win over Richmond on Saturday.

With the game tied at 13, the Dukes (10-0, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association) called Sharp’s number on seven of the 10 plays in their go-ahead, 71-yard drive. Sharp made positive ground on all his carries, got JMU into field-goal position to create a time-management dilemma for Richmond and capped the drive with a 7-yarder through the middle of the defense.

The Spiders (5-5, 3-4) reached the James Madison 29 on the final drive of the game but posed little threat on the final play as the JMU defense had it fully contained.

Article continues below ...

Sharp finished with 60 yards rushing on 13 carries with 54 yards coming on the final drive.

Kyle Lauletta was 27 of 44 for 304 yards, a touchdown and an interception and Tyler Wilkins caught 12 passes for 180 yards and a score for Richmond.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25