James Madison beats Norfolk State 17-0 in shortened game

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — James Madison had to play just a little over one quarter to notch a victory on Saturday night, posting a 17-0 win in a game delayed at the start by lightning and later called by mutual agreement after a second lengthy delay.

The Dukes (1-1) will get credit for a win.

Ben DiNucci’s 5-yard touchdown run — set up by his 56-yard scamper three plays earlier — gave the Dukes a 7-0 lead on their first possession. D’Angelo Amos returned a punt 76 yards for a score and Ethan Ratke kicked a 28-yard field goal to give James Madison a 17-0 lead after one quarter.

The two Virginia schools were playing for just the second time. James Madison won 75-14 last season.

Norfolk State (1-1) fell to 1-16-1 against Colonial Athletic Association teams. The Spartans‘ only win and tie came against Elon.

The Dukes, who rushed for 106 yards, have now won 11 straight road games against FCS teams.