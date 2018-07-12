Jacksonville State, UNA to renew rivalry

(STATS) – North Alabama moving to the FCS ranks is leading to the renewal of an intrastate rivalry with Jacksonville State.

The two schools announced a four-year agreement on Wednesday. Jacksonville State will host a meeting on Sept. 21, 2019, and then again in 2021. UNA, located in Florence, will host a matchup on Sept. 12, 2020, and another one in 2022, which will be the 50th in the all-time series.

Jacksonville State holds a 25-18-3 advantage over UNA, winning 31-12 in the most recent meeting two years ago. The 2020 game will be the Gamecocks’ first at Braly Municipal Stadium since it defeated Pittsburg State there in the 1992 Division II national championship game.

North Alabama, in moving up to the FCS from Division II, will play as an independent this season before joining the Big South Conference in 2019. Jacksonville State has won the last four Ohio Valley Conference titles.