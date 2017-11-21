Jacksonville State’s Thomas, Jackson headline All-OVC
(STATS) – Jacksonville State running back Roc Thomas and defensive end Darius Jackson were named the Ohio Valley Conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, on Tuesday.
It was the second straight year Jackson won his award, while Thomas joined him on the All-OVC first team. The OVC champion Gamecocks placed a league-high 10 players on the first team and had 15 overall.
Austin Peay won the other two OVC awards with quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall being named the freshman of the year and Will Healy the coach of the year.
OVC POSTSEASON AWARDS
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Darius Jackson, DE, Jacksonville State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Jeremiah Oatsvall, QB, Austin Peay
COACH OF THE YEAR – Will Healy, Austin Peay
ALL-OVC
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Bryant Horn, Jacksonville State, Jr.
RB – Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State, Sr.
RB – Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri, Sr.
WR – Dontez Byrd, Tennessee Tech, Sr.
WR – Jordon Gandy, Murray State, Sr.
TE – Dan Paul, Eastern Kentucky, Jr.
C – Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville State, Sr.
OG – B.J. Autry, Jacksonville State, Jr.
OG – Austin Askin, Eastern Illinois, Sr.
OT – Justin Lea, Jacksonville State, Sr.
OT – Dylan Cline, Jacksonville State, Sr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State, Sr.
DL – Jaison Williams, Austin Peay, So.
DL – Kendall Donnerson, Southeast Missouri, Sr.
DL – Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State, Sr.
LB – Chris Collins, Tennessee State, Sr.
LB – Jonathan Hagler, Jacksonville State, Sr.
LB – Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay, Jr.
DB – Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State, So.
DB – D’Montre Wade, Murray State, Sr.
DB – Siran Neal, Jacksonville State, Sr.
DB – Kahlid Hagens, UT Martin, Sr.
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
PK – Lane Clark, Tennessee State, Sr.
P – Keith Wrzuszczak, Eastern Kentucky, Sr.
RS – Kyran Moore, Austin Peay, Sr.