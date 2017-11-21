Jacksonville State’s Thomas, Jackson headline All-OVC

(STATS) – Jacksonville State running back Roc Thomas and defensive end Darius Jackson were named the Ohio Valley Conference’s offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, on Tuesday.

It was the second straight year Jackson won his award, while Thomas joined him on the All-OVC first team. The OVC champion Gamecocks placed a league-high 10 players on the first team and had 15 overall.

Austin Peay won the other two OVC awards with quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall being named the freshman of the year and Will Healy the coach of the year.

OVC POSTSEASON AWARDS

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Roc Thomas, RB, Jacksonville State

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Darius Jackson, DE, Jacksonville State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR – Jeremiah Oatsvall, QB, Austin Peay

COACH OF THE YEAR – Will Healy, Austin Peay

ALL-OVC

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Bryant Horn, Jacksonville State, Jr.

RB – Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State, Sr.

RB – Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri, Sr.

WR – Dontez Byrd, Tennessee Tech, Sr.

WR – Jordon Gandy, Murray State, Sr.

TE – Dan Paul, Eastern Kentucky, Jr.

C – Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville State, Sr.

OG – B.J. Autry, Jacksonville State, Jr.

OG – Austin Askin, Eastern Illinois, Sr.

OT – Justin Lea, Jacksonville State, Sr.

OT – Dylan Cline, Jacksonville State, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State, Sr.

DL – Jaison Williams, Austin Peay, So.

DL – Kendall Donnerson, Southeast Missouri, Sr.

DL – Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State, Sr.

LB – Chris Collins, Tennessee State, Sr.

LB – Jonathan Hagler, Jacksonville State, Sr.

LB – Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay, Jr.

DB – Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State, So.

DB – D’Montre Wade, Murray State, Sr.

DB – Siran Neal, Jacksonville State, Sr.

DB – Kahlid Hagens, UT Martin, Sr.

FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS

PK – Lane Clark, Tennessee State, Sr.

P – Keith Wrzuszczak, Eastern Kentucky, Sr.

RS – Kyran Moore, Austin Peay, Sr.