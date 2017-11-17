Jacksonville State completes perfect conference run, 36-6 (Nov 16, 2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) Bryant Horn rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown and Roc Thomas 105 yards and a score to lead Jacksonville State to a 36-6 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night in a regular-season finale.

The Gamecocks (10-1, 8-0), who clinched their fourth straight Ohio Valley Conference title last week, now prepare of the FCS playoffs where they will be a high seed. The field will be announced on Sunday.

Horn also threw for 115 yards and another score, a 45-yard pass to Austin Cummins, for a 10-0 halftime lead. Thomas ran 50 yards for a touchdown and Horn added a 44-yarder for a 24-0 lead in the third quarter.

Cade Stinnett added a pair field goals, Jonathan Hagler sacked Michael Hughes for a safety and Tramel Terry ran 8 yards for a TD for the Gamecocks, who outgained Tennessee State 493-97.

The Tigers (6-5, 2-5), who came in on a two-game win streak, scored their only touchdown on Hughes’ 27-yard pass to Chris Rowland.

Jacksonville State has won 32 consecutive conference games, the longest active streak in Division I.

