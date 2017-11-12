Jacksonville State clinches OVC title, tops UT Martin 14-7 (Nov 11, 2017)

MATIN, Tenn. (AP) Roc Thomas rushed for two touchdowns, Joseph Roberts recovered a fumble in the final minute, and Jacksonville State escaped with a 14-7 victory over UT Martin on Saturday to win the Ohio Valley Conference title for the fourth straight season.

Jacksonville State (9-1, 7-0) also won its 31st straight conference game.

Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jacksonville State elected to try a short field goal but Cade Stinnett’s 18-yarder was blocked. There was a 15-yard penalty called on JSU after the play, placing UT Martin at its 39 with 1:29 remaining.

Article continues below ...

After an incompletion, Dresser Winn rolled to his left but fumbled it with 1:09 remaining and Roberts sealed it.

Thomas had a 1-yard score in the first and a 14-yarder 48 seconds before halftime.

Dresser Winn threw for 128 yards and a score for UT Martin (5-5, 3-4). Devonte Howard’s 32-yard grab made it 14-7 late in the third.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25