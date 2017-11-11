Jacksonville D turns away Stetson 13-10 on game’s last play (Nov 11, 2017)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Ryan Wells completed 11-of-15 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown and Jacksonville handed Stetson its fourth-straight loss beating the Hatters 13-10 on Saturday.

Playing for the win with six seconds left at the 3-yard line, Colin McGovern completed a short pass to Ja’Vonta Swinton who was shoved out of bounds by Griffin Garland at the 1-yard line as time expired.

Jacksonville (7-3, 5-2 Pioneer Football League) took the lead for good at 6-3 with 1:24 left before halftime when Irvin Riley plunged in from 2-yards out and the point after try was no good.

Article continues below ...

Early in the fourth quarter, Wells threw a 3-yard score to Lamarr Washington to cap an 11-play, 80-yard drive.

McGovern threw for 273 yards and Donald Parham caught 11 passes for 165 yards and a score for Stetson (2-9, 1-7). The 10-yard scoring pass to Parham occurred with 9:29 left to play.