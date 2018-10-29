Jackson State fires Hughes after less than 3 seasons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson State has fired football coach Tony Hughes after less than three seasons.

The school announced the move after losing to rival Southern 41-7 on Saturday. Defensive coordinator John Hendrick will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Hughes had a 9-20 record at Jackson State, including a 3-4 mark this year. The veteran coach came to Jackson State after a long career as an assistant coach at several schools, including Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Ole Miss.

Jackson State athletics director Ashley Robinson thanked Hughes “for his dedication and hard work to Jackson State University” and that the “goal is to find a new head coach who will build on our great tradition and grow our football program.”