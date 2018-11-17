Jackson’s pick-6 lifts Fordham over Bucknell 17-14

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Antonio Jackson returned an interception 70 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Fordham turned back Bucknell 17-14 on Saturday.

Jackson’s pick-6 off John Chiarolanzio was the biggest play of the game and came with just 12 seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Rams (2-9, 2-4 Patriot League) a 14-7 halftime lead.

Jesse Bramble intercepted Chiarolanzio on the Bison’s first possession of the second half and gave Fordham the ball at the Bucknell 21. Austin Longi ran for 10 yards on the first play before three straight incompletions by Tim DeMorat led to an Andrew Mevis 28-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead.

The Bison (1-10, 1-5) used a 2-yard TD run by Joe Fex to pull within 17-14 with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Bucknell threw an interception, turned the ball over on downs and punted on its last three possessions.

Fordham’s first TD of the day came on a 1-yard run by Tyriek Hopkins in the first quarter. The Rams managed just 163 yards of offense.

Chiarolanzio passed for 187 yards with three interceptions. Freshman QB Tarrin Earle hooked up with Andrew Owers‘ for a 6-yard score in the second quarter for the Bison.

Bucknell ends its season on a six-game losing streak. Fordham snapped a four-game skid.