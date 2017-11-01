Jackson, Kiser among 13 finalists for scholar-athlete award

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, Northwestern's Justin Jackson, left, is upended by Iowa's Joshua Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Evanston, Ill. In his first season as a starter, Iowa's Joshua Jackson leads the nation in passes defended, averaging 2.13 per game. That includes two interceptions and 15 passes broken up. (AP Photo/Jim Young, File)

IRVING, Texas (AP) Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser and Miami receiver Braxton Berrios are among 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The finalists come from all divisions of college football and receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at the National Football Foundation awards dinner and College Football Hall of Fame induction. He will receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.

The other finalists are Sam Benger of Carnegie Mellon, Mason Hampton of Boise State, Justin Lea of Jacksonville State, Brad Lundblade of Oklahoma State, Marcus Martin of Slippery Rock, Chandon Sullivan of Georgia State, Blaise Taylor of Arkansas State, Marlon Wells of Stephen F. Austin, Chris Weber of Nebraska and Jake Wieneke of South Dakota State.

