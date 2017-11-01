Jackson, Kiser among 13 finalists for scholar-athlete award

IRVING, Texas (AP) Northwestern running back Justin Jackson, Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser and Miami receiver Braxton Berrios are among 13 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the top scholar-athlete in college football.

The finalists come from all divisions of college football and receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at the National Football Foundation awards dinner and College Football Hall of Fame induction. He will receive an additional $7,000 scholarship.

The other finalists are Sam Benger of Carnegie Mellon, Mason Hampton of Boise State, Justin Lea of Jacksonville State, Brad Lundblade of Oklahoma State, Marcus Martin of Slippery Rock, Chandon Sullivan of Georgia State, Blaise Taylor of Arkansas State, Marlon Wells of Stephen F. Austin, Chris Weber of Nebraska and Jake Wieneke of South Dakota State.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25