Jackrabbits to play at Northwestern in 2026

(STATS) – South Dakota State and Northwestern have scheduled a first-ever matchup during the 2026 season.

The two teams will meet Sept. 12, 2026 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

South Dakota State, a 2017 FCS semifinalist from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, has six other future FBS games scheduled, including at Iowa State on Sept. 1. In addition, the Jackrabbits will play at Nebraska in 2020, 2024 and 2028, at Minnesota in 2019 and at Colorado State in 2021.