Iowa suspends DBs Creamer, Hankins for Purdue game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa reserve defensive backs Trey Creamer and Matt Hankins have been suspended for a week after being cited for disorderly conduct.

The No. 19 Hawkeyes announced that Creamer and Hankins, who received citations for noise complaints and disorderly conduct related to a house party early Sunday in Iowa City, won’t be eligible for next week’s game at Purdue.

Coach Kirk Ferentz says Creamer and Hankins’ actions “demonstrate poor judgment and are not reflective of the high standards of citizenship that we try to uphold” at Iowa.

Creamer and Hankins didn’t travel with Iowa for Saturday’s 30-24 loss at Penn State.