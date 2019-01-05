Iowa DB Amani Hooker headed to NFL

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa junior defensive back Amani Hooker says he will enter the NFL draft.

Hooker, a first-team All-Big Ten pick and the league’s defensive back of the year, announced Saturday on social media that he’s leaving school early and turning pro.

The 6-foot, 210-pound Hooker starred as a hybrid safety/linebacker for the Hawkeyes (9-4) in 2018, picking off three passes while making 65 total tackles. He had six tackles in Tuesday’s 27-22 win over Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl.