Injured Duke DT Cerenord gets extra year from NCAA

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says injured defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord has been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

The school said Friday the redshirt senior will be eligible to play in 2019.

Cerenord played in four games for the Blue Devils this season before he ruptured an Achilles tendon against Georgia Tech on Oct. 13 and the injury ended his season. He redshirted in 2014 and played in 37 games from 2015-17.

The Miami native has 59 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and four quarterback pressures in 41 career games. He started 17 of them.

Duke plays Temple in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 27 in Shreveport, Louisiana.