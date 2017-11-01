Indiana tries to find a way to slow down Wisconsin (Nov 04, 2017)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana coach Tom Allen knows what concerns him most about fourth-ranked Wisconsin and it has been a similar concern for many coaches for several years.

“They have just a stable of running backs,” Allen said. “They keep rotating them in and pound you, pound you, pound you and try to beat you into submission in the course of the game. It’s three tight ends at times and two tight ends most of the time, I-formation, and hunker right at you.”

The Badgers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) will play at Indiana (3-5, 0-5) at noon ET on Saturday. It’s the first time the teams have met since 2013.

Freshman Jonathan Taylor leads the Badgers’ powerful rushing attack with 1,185 yards on 161 carries, 7.4 yards per carry, with 11 touchdowns. Three times he has rushed for more than 200 yards this season with a high of 249 against Nebraska.

Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook has completed 108 of 168 passes for 1,570 yards and 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In contrast, Indiana’s leading rusher, freshman Morgan Ellison, has 473 yards on 100 carries in seven games. Ellison missed the game against Maryland because of an injury last week and his status in question.

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said consistency in execution offensively and defensively is what he wants to see most in final four regular-season games.

“You look at the last game and we had two drops on third down, that hurts your drives,” Chryst said. “Defensively, are we containing what we need to contain. The focus has to be how do you play better football.”

Despite the Hoosiers’ record, Chryst said he has a lot of respect for how the Hoosiers have been playing. Indiana will become the only team to play three top five teams so far this season, losing to then-No. 2 Ohio State 49-21 at home in the opener and 45-14 at then-No. 4 Penn State on Sept. 30.

“They don’t give you anything,” Chryst said. “I see that in this defense. You watch them, are they playing fast? Are they playind physical? To me that means the players understand what they’re doing and they go play fast.

“Those are the things you see from their defense. A good defense doesn’t give you anything, you have to go earn it. When you put on the tape, you see it’s a really good defense.”

Chryst said the Hoosiers’ offense presents challenges, including containing 6-foot-4 Simmie Cobbs Jr., who has a Big Ten high of 54 catches.

“It’s a challenge with his physical size and you add the scheme to it,” Chryst said. “They do a great job with the slot (receivers). Across the board, they may present the biggest challenge offensively with the style and their ability to run the football. They commit to that. Our guys have to play sound defense.

“I know our guys are looking forward to because they know it’s going to be a challenge.”

In Big Ten play, the Hoosiers have had more success throwing the football.

The Hoosiers aren’t sure whether redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Ramsey will be able to play. Allen said it’s day-to-day situation for the undisclosed injury. Ramsey completed 31 of 41 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Ramsey left the game twice due to injuries. In relief, fifth-year senior Richard Lagow, who started last year and the first four games this season, completed 12 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s rehabbing to get himself squared away,” Allen said of Ramsey.

Allen said Ramsey has taken some hits, but that’s Ramsey’s style of play.

“He’s an amazingly tough kid,” Allen said. “But Richard was ready to go Saturday and is going to have to be ready to go this week as well. We’ll both guys ready and see where we are later in the week. We’re always trying to find everything we can do to give our the best chance to win. Whoever that is, that’s who it’s going to be.”

Allen, in his first season as head coach after taking over for last year’s bowl game, said he never been on team with this many injuries.

Allen typically doesn’t not reveal the type of injury. However, he did announce top punt returner J-Shun Harris II tore his ACL against Maryland, the third time it has happened to the redshirt junior in his IU career.

“My heart breaks for him,” Allen said.