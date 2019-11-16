Indiana State beats Youngstown State 24-17

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Wilderman was 17-of-20 passing for 140 yards and Indiana State rushed for three touchdowns in a 24-17 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

Indiana State led 24-10 with 5:56 remaining in the third quarter, but its next three possessions ended in two punts and a missed field goal. YSU went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive to pull within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter and had another eight-play drive but it stalled at the Indiana State 37.

Dominique Dafney, Nick Sims and Michael Haupert each had a rushing score for Indiana State (4-7, 2-5 Missouri Valley).

Joe Craycraft was intercepted two times for Youngstown State (5-6, 1-6). He finished 11 of 33 for 181 yards and one touchdown. He also had 11 carries for 123 yards, including an 80-yard score. C.J. Charleston caught five passes for 105 yards and Ryan Emans had a TD grab.