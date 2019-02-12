Indiana St gives Mallory contract extension through 2023

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State coach Curt Mallory has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will run through 2023.

Athletic department officials made the announcement Tuesday.

Last season Mallory led the Sycamores to a 7-4 mark, a No. 22 ranking and a third-place finish in the Missouri Valley Football Conference — one of the strongest leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision. Indiana State won its last five conference games, its longest conference winning streak since 2012.

It was a remarkable turnaround from his first season at Indiana State when the Sycamores went 0-11.

Mallory is the son of the late Bill Mallory, the winningest coach in Indiana University history. His older brothers, Doug and Mike, are both assistant coaches in the NFL.