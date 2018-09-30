Idaho tops Portland State for 1st Big Sky win since 1995

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Lloyd Hightower returned a blocked punt 32 yards for a touchdown and Cade Coffey kicked two field goals to spark Idaho to a 20-7 victory over Portland State in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

Mason Petrino added 166 passing yards, including a 7-yard TD toss to Jeff Cotton, for the Vandals (2-2, 1-1). It was Idaho’s first Big Sky win since leaving the conference in 1995 to move up to the FBS ranks.

The Vandals’ defense dominated the first half, holding the Vikings (1-4, 0-2) to just 74 total yards in building a 20-0 halftime advantage.

Portland State didn’t get on the scoreboard until Davis Alexander hit Davis Koetter for a 10-yard score to cut its deficit to 13 with 8:36 left in the third quarter.

Portland State flipped the script in the second half, holding the Vandals to just 91 yards of offense and zero points.

Isaiah Saunders rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries for Idaho.