Howard’s 4 TDs lead Southern in 37-31 win over Prairie View (Nov 04, 2017)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Austin Howard threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns and Southern pulled away from Prairie View late with a 37-31 win on Saturday night.

After the Panthers drew within six with 3:52 to play, Prairie View recovered a fumble deep in its own territory but got no farther than its own 25-yard line and turned the ball over on downs.

Trailing 24-17, Southern (6-3, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) scored touchdowns on three-straight drives starting with Herbert Edwards’ 24-yard score with 2:38 left in the third quarter.

The Jaguars forced Prairie View (3-5, 2-3) into three-and-out and Howard connected with Edwards from 21 yards out to make it 30-24 after missing the extra point. After another three-and-out, Howard threw a 4-yard score to Dillon Beard for a 13-point lead.

Edwards ran for 96 yards and a touchdown, Beard caught two scores and Kendall Catalon had six receptions for 175 yards.

The Panthers’ Neiko Hollins threw for 242 yards and three scores and Sta’fon McCray had 16 carries for 138 yards and touchdown.

